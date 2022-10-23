India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match creates new viewership record

India and Pakistan's MCG humdinger set a new record in terms of digital viewership. According to reports, on Disney+ Hotstar app, which streamed the match live, it was the highest-ever viewership at 1.8 crore beating the previous record of 1.4 crore recorded between the two teams at the Asia Cup, a source said.

There were 36 lakh live views when the first ball of the match was bowled by India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar.When the Pakistan innings ended there were 1.1 crore viewers live on the app and this increased to 1.4 crore viewers during the innings break. A total of 40 lakh viewers watched when India's chase started, with the numbers rising to a record 1.8 crore when the match finished in India's favour, as former captain Virat Kohli led to a 4 wickets win.

The match was telecast on Star Sports in India for television but viewership numbers will be released only a week later by the television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). It was also screened on theatres of PVR and Inox, which reported large visitors coming to watch the match at their cinema halls.