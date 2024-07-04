India players dance to tunes of dhol after arriving at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : The Indian team crossed the ocean of fans who came in to celebrate their T20 World Cup success, and arrived at the Wankhede Stadium to continue the night of celebration.

After their arrival at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of dhol at the event, which is being held here after their victory parade.

The Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.

Throughout the parade, players were seen lifting the coveted trophy high in the air and appreciating the support of their fans.

The love of the fans was clearly visible when some of them climbed on the tree and cheered for the team as the bus went past them.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Secretary Jay Shah, and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla joined the celebrations and were also seen with the players on the bus.

Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal bore the Indian flag on their shoulders as they celebrated their 13-year-long ICC World Cup trophy drought-ending triumph.

Rohit was seen holding the hands of Rahul Dravid and batter Suryakumar Yadav high in the air during the celebration.

Even before Team India's arrival, the cricket fever had gripped Mumbai, as fans had already turned up in numbers to witness Team India's victory parade.

The anticipation was in their eyes of catching a glimpse of their favourite stars, and the entire world continues to see a spectacle on the streets of Mumbai.

Before reaching Mumbai, the Indian team arrived at the airport in New Delhi in the early morning hours. After their arrival, the Indian players and team management met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence for breakfast.

During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the Men in Blue wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI's emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word 'CHAMPIONS' was written on the jersey in bold letters.

