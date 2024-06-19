India put up huge 326-run target for South Africa in second ODI; Smriti, Harmanpreet score tons

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 : Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's explosive centuries powered India women to 325/3 against South Africa in the second ODI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, South Africa sent India to bat first. The India batting lineup displayed a strong performance and scored just 28 runs in the first powerplay of the match.

Smriti Mandhana (136 runs from 120 balls, 18 fours and 2 sixes) and Shafali Verma (20 runs from 38 balls, 3 fours) opened for India.

Nonkululeko Mlaba removed Verma in the 12th over.

Dayalan Hemalatha (24 runs from 41 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) replaced Verma on the crease and tried to build a partnership with Mandhana. But she could not last long as Masabata Klaas bagged the wicket in the 23rd over.

Harmanpreet Kaur (103* runs from 88 balls, 9 fours and 3 sixes) replaced Hemalatha and played a stupendous knock. She built a strong partnership with Mandhana and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard.

The Proteas women struggled to remove the two Indian batters and conceded plenty of runs.

Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up a crucial wicket in the 46th over to help her side but it was too late.

Harmanpreet and Richa Ghosh (25* runs from 13 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) stayed on the crease for India with India putting up a sizeable 325/3 on the scoreboard after 50 overs.

Mlaba picked two wickets in her 10-over spell and gave 51 runs. Klaas bagged one wicket.

South Africa need 326 runs to win the match.

Brief score: India Women 325/3 (Smriti Mandhana 136, Harmanpreet Kaur 103*, Richa Ghosh 25*; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/51) vs South Africa Women.

