India Refuse to Take Asia Cup Winners’ Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: India won the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday but refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side clinched the continental title for the ninth time. The match ended in a tense finish, but the post-match ceremony took an unusual turn.

Naqvi, Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board head Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister, was expected to hand the trophy to India and give the runner-up medals to his team. Broadcaster Simon Doull announced that plan, but Bangladesh’s Aminul Islam instead gave the medals to Pakistan players. Naqvi only handed the runner-up cheque to captain Salman Agha.

Doull then confirmed that India had declined to collect the winners’ medals and the trophy. "I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight," Simon Doull, the presenter for the host broadcaster, said at the ceremony. "So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

The Indian players celebrated only with the champions’ banner after the ceremony.

Team India celebrates Asia Cup victory without trophy



Suryakumar Yadav recreates Rohit Sharma's iconic 2024 T20 World Cup celebration after Asia Cup win.

Reports before the final had already suggested that India would not accept the trophy from the Pakistan board chief. Tensions were visible throughout the tournament. India refused handshakes with Pakistan players in earlier matches. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also avoided greeting Salman Agha at the toss. Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh continued the boycott after the final by walking past the customary handshakes.