India script history as Women's U-19 team wins first ever T20 World Cup

India Women beat England Women by 7 wickets to be crowned winners of the inaugural Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup. IND-W chased down a modest target of 69 runs after ENG-W were bowled out for 68. India lost both openers - captain Shafali Verma and leading run-scorer Shweta Sehrawat early in their chase against England Women but Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha kept the score moving. In the end, it was Tiwari who hit the winning runs to trigger euphoria among the Indian camp.

Earlier, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra grabbed 2 wickets each, while Mannat Kashyap, Shafali Verma and Soman Yadav picked one each to dismiss ENG-W for a low total. Only 4 ENG-W batters could enter double digits with Rayana Macdonald-Gay top scoring with 19