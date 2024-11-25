India scripts history with comprehensive win over Australia in Perth

New Delhi [India], November 25 : India made history by defeating Australia comprehensively in Perth on Monday, marking one of their biggest victory margins outside Asia. The win in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came by a massive 295 runs, highlighting India's dominance.

This victory stands among India's largest wins outside Asia by runs, surpassed only by their 318-run victory against the West Indies in North Sound in 2019. Other notable wins include a 279-run triumph over England at Headingley in 1986, a 272-run win against New Zealand in Auckland in 1968, and a 257-run victory over the West Indies in Kingston in 2019.

Against Australia, this 295-run win in Perth ranks as one of India's biggest victory margins by runs. The only larger victory came in Mohali in 2008, where India won by 320 runs. Other significant wins over Australia include a 222-run victory in Melbourne in 1977, a 179-run win in Chennai in 1998, and a 172-run triumph in Nagpur in 2008.

Australia's loss in this match also marked a rare defeat in the first Test of a home series in the 21st century. Previous instances include losses to South Africa in Perth (WACA) in both 2008 and 2016, and to India in Adelaide in 2018. This victory is the second instance of India winning a Test series opener in Australia, the first being their win in Adelaide in 2018.

India's comprehensive win in Perth sets the tone for the series, with the team now leading 1-0 in the five-match series. The performance, highlighted by strong bowling and a solid all-around effort, showcases India's prowess and determination to succeed on Australian soil.

Coming to the match, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the match, taking eight wickets, including a crucial five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. India was bundled out for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 in 78 balls, with three centuries and a six) playing crucial knocks and forming a vital 48-run sixth wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse and they were reduced to 79/9 at one point. However, Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the Aussies to 104 runs, giving India a lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-most bowler for India, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana also impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

In their second innings, India swelled their lead massively. There was a 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul (77 in 176 balls, with five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal also had a fine 74-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (25 in 71 balls, with two fours). Later, he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. An 89-run stand between Virat (100* in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (29 in 94 balls, with a six) and a 77-run stand with Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes) pushed India to 487/6. India lead by 533 runs, setting the Aussies a gigantic 534 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood got a wicket each.

At the end of the third day's play, Australia was 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj getting one.Mohammed Siraj's two wickets and Travis Head's aggressive 63 off 72 deliveries were the highlights of the first session. Australia was 104/5 on Day 4 at Lunch.

Siraj, fully fired up, claimed the first wicket of the day, dismissing Usman Khawaja for 4, leaving Australia struggling at 17/4. Australia's struggles continued as they reached 50 in 17.3 overs.

Steven Smith and Travis Head then stabilized the innings with a solid partnership. They added 62 runs, but Siraj struck again, dismissing Smith for 17, reducing Australia to 79/5.

Travis Head, known for his resilience against India, remained unbeaten on 63 off 72 deliveries, including seven boundaries. His fight and determination were evident as he continued to battle.Indian bowlers wreaked havoc as Australia found themselves struggling at 227/8 at Tea on Day 4.

Resuming their innings at 104/5, Travis Head showcased some exceptional shots, scoring a brilliant 89 off 101 balls with eight boundaries before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, leaving Australia at 161/6.

Mitchell Marsh followed soon after, dismissed for 47, as Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed his first Test wicket, bringing Australia to 182/7.

The last wicket to fall before tea was Mitchell Starc, who was caught brilliantly by Dhruv Jurel off Washington Sundar's delivery, departing for 12.

Australia resumed their innings at 227/8 after Tea but managed to add only 11 more runs. Debutant Harshit Rana claimed the final wicket, dismissing Alex Carey for 36.

Nathan Lyon was the first to fall after Tea, bowled by Washington Sundar for a duck. India needed just one more wicket to seal their historic win, and Rana delivered by clean bowling Carey.

Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the standout bowlers in this innings, each taking three wickets. Washington Sundar took two wickets, while Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed with one wicket each.

India's bowlers dominated throughout the match, leading to a comprehensive and memorable victory in the first Test of the series.

