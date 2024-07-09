India seamer Mohammed Siraj meets CM Revanth Reddy after T20 WC triumph

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 : India pacer Mohammed Siraj met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday after the 30-year-old's T20 World Cup triumph with Team India.

Siraj played only three matches in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 and bowled economical spells while picking just one wicket. He did not feature in India's playing eleven in the final match of the prestigious tournament against South Africa.

Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced that a state government job and a suitable place in Hyderabad to live will be provided by the Telangana government for his performance in the prestigious tournament.

"The Chief Minister @revanth_anumula congratulated the all-round cricketer @mdsirajofficial who brought great fame to India and our state of Telangana in international cricket. Siraj, who came to Hyderabad after winning #T20WorldCup met the Chief Minister at his residence as a courtesy. Siraj was honored on this occasion. The Chief Minister appreciated Siraj's excellent performance in #T20WorldCup2024 . The officials were ordered to allot a house and a job to Siraj on behalf of the state government. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to find a suitable place in Hyderabad or nearby areas and take appropriate measures to provide government jobs," Telangana CMO said in a post on X.

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/1810633148931444882

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor