Beckenham [UK], June 14 : Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Shubman Gill were among many players in action during the second day of the intra-squad match against India A ahead of the first England Test, being held at Beckenham on Saturday.

The official X handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted some pictures from the match, showing the aforementioned players and others like Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh etc who were in action.

"In Pics Day 2 of the Intra-squad Game in Beckenham. Just a few blokes enjoying a game of red-ball cricket," posted the official handle of BCCI.

📸 📸 In Pics Day 2 of the Intra-squad Game in Beckenham Just a few blokes enjoying a game of red-ball cricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/rDqbXEaWRv — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2025

On the first day of the match, KL Rahul and skipper Gill scored fifties while Shardul Thakur was among wickets.

Earlier, India A had played two unofficial Tests against England Lions, both ending in a draw. The series featured several players from the main squad, such as Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Kumar Reddy etc.

India's first Test against England at Leeds from June 20 will mark the start of a new era under newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill, as he aims to lead a new-look team to glory following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Tests and Ravichandran Ashwin from international cricket.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

