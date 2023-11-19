India set target of 241 runs for Australia in World Cup final

India skipper Rohit Sharma played another blinder before Australia bounced back to reduce the hosts to 97 for three in 15 overs in the World Cup final. India did not get momentum in their innings. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 67 for the third wicket to steady the innings but once the former was dismissed for 54, things got even tougher for the hosts.

Rahul played a patient knock of 66 off 107 balls but even he perished while trying to up the ante in the death overs. India's lower-order batters also found it tough to score with Ravindra Jadeja (9) and Suryakumar Yadav (18) not able to contribute anything significant to the total. For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc was the chief wrecker with 3 for 55 while captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bagged a couple of wickets each. Spinners Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa also contributed with a wicket each.

