India sets record with highest T20I total in South Africa as Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson score centuries

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 16 : India's total of 283 is the highest score ever achieved in a T20 match in South Africa. Centuries from Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson made India just the third international side, after the Czech Republic and Japan, to have two batters score hundreds in a single T20I innings.

During their innings, India hit 23 sixes, registering the third-highest number of sixes in a T20I innings and the most in a T20I between two Full Member sides.

The unbeaten 210-run partnership between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma is now the highest for any wicket for India in T20Is. This remarkable feat, combined with their 297 against Bangladesh a couple of months ago, places India in the top two spots for the highest totals in a T20I between two Full Member sides.

Tilak Varma's explosive 120 off 47 balls made him the second Indian, after Sanju Samson, and the fifth player overall to score consecutive centuries in T20I cricket.

Sanju Samson's 109 off 56 balls marked his third century in the last five T20Is he has played.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first. The decision proved fruitful as the team delivered an exceptional performance.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India, forging a solid 73-run partnership. Abhishek displayed an impressive knock, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes, but his innings ended in the sixth over when Lutho Sipamla dismissed him.

As the innings entered the death overs, the partnership of Tilak Varma and Samson showed no signs of slowing down. In the 18th over, Sanju Samson brought up his century in just 51 balls, followed by Tilak Varma scoring his second T20I hundred in the very next over.

The record-breaking 210-run partnership between Samson and Tilak lifted India to a formidable 283/1. Samson contributed an explosive 109 runs off 51 balls, while Tilak smashed an unbeaten 120 off just 47 deliveries.

The South African bowling unit appeared lacklustre, with Lutho Sipamla being the only bowler to take a wicket. However, Sipamla also conceded the most runs, allowing the Indian batters to capitalise.

During the run chase, Tristan Stubbs (43 runs from 29 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and David Miller (36 runs from 27 balls, 2 fours and 3 sixes) were the only top batter for the Proteas, apart from them rest failed put up a show in Johannesburg.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy led the Indian bowling attack as the visitors were successful in restricting South Africa at 148 with one over remaining.

With the massive 135-run victory over the Proteas in the fourth match, India clinched a 3-1 series win.

