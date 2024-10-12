India shatters massive T20 record after swaggering display with bat against Bangladesh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 : On a record-shattering night in Hyderabad, India emerged as the team with the most 200-plus in men's T20 cricket after blanking Bangladesh with a thumping 133-run victory.

With a high-flying approach in the era of head coach Gautam Gambhir, India became one of the most dominant forces to be reckoned with in the shortest format of cricket.

India blasted its way to the second-highest total in the T20I format by slamming 297/6 on the board.

After the conclusion of the first inning, India has now 37 200-plus totals in men's T20 cricket. India stood level with Somerset with the most 200-plus totals in the shortest format.

But the records books had to be rewritten, with the way India went on with its business. On a record-breaking night, Sanju Samson became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century.

Samson scripted history during India's third and final T20I against Bangladesh. Samson scored 111 runs in just 47 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 236.17.

Sanju has a fine record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, scoring 398 runs in eight innings at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 162.44, with a century and two fifties.

The 29-year-old also registered the second-fastest T20I century by a full-member team (those who play Test cricket).

The fastest T20I century by a full-member team player is by South Africa's David Miller and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who registered their tons in 35 balls each.

The majority of the brunt of piling up runs on the board was carried by India captain Suryakumar Yadav and experienced opener Samson.

The unorthodox shots from Suryakumar's bat with Samson's traditional shots left Bangladesh bamboozled and spectators' breath away.

India raced to 82/1 in the first six overs, which is the joint-highest powerplay total that the hosts have put up in the shortest format of cricket.

