"India should not hesitate to play in Pakistan": Mushtaq Ahmed on Champions Trophy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 21 : Former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated venues for the Champions Trophy, including the probable match between Pakistan and India.

He emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and cross-border camaraderie.

"The Champions Trophy is an ICC tournament and Pakistan is hosting it. So I think India should not hesitate to play. The game should be taken as just a game. People of both countries like each other's cricket teams. If India comes to play cricket in Pakistan then it will be a great benefit for cricket," he said while speaking to ANI.

As per sources, the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials are trying to urge the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to work towards the hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy next year through back-channel talks.

Sources said that back channel talks are going on to make PCB understand why the hybrid model is the best way to go for the tournament and why there cannot be an ICC tournament without the Indian cricket team. The sources have also said that top ICC officials are trying to get Pakistan stop making any statements against India.

There are discussions going on with the host Pakistan and other participating teams of the Champions Trophy next year about the schedule and it is likely to be out in a couple of days or so, the sources added.

India, the 2017 finalists, will not be playing their matches in Pakistan and their matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the source. PCB wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking reasons behind India's refusal to travel to Pakistan to play the ICC Champions Trophy next year, Geo News reported.

India conveyed its stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing 'security concerns'.

Mushtaq Ahmed also expressed his excitement for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League, highlighting the global participation and the opportunity to mentor young talent.

"There is a lot of excitement about the T10 league as players from around the world will be participating in the league. It is a great honour for me to work with them," he said.

Ahmed emphasized the familial bond within his team, adding, "The Deccan Gladiators team is like my family. We feel great when we pass our experience to the young players."

