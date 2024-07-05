India skipper Harmanpreet wins toss, opts to field against South Africa in 1st T20I

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 : The Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India clinched a dominating victory over the visitors in the one-off Test as well as in the ODI series. They will look to keep the momentum in their favour by kicking off the T20I series on a winning note.

After winning the toss, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "We are going to bowl first. It is the first game and a score on the board will give us an idea on how to go about it. We go in the same mindset as the Bangladesh series. We are going with the same XI we went in the first ODI."

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said during the time of the toss, "We would have bowled first as well. But we will try and put up a good score on the board. It is a wonderful opportunity to play in the subcontinent. We do have our eyes on the T20 World Cup later this year. Tryon comes in and we are happy to have her back."

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

