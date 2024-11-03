India skipper Rohit Sharma accepts upcoming BGT series against Australia will be challenging

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday accepted that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia will be "challenging".

Before the BGT series against Australia, Rohit Sharma-led India conceded a series whitewash against New Zealand at home. In the third Test, India lost to the Kiwis by 25 runs.

Speaking after the third Test against New Zealand, Rohit said that the series against Australia will be a different ball game. The India skipper added that his side is focused on the BGT series and wants to keep things simple.

"That's going to be challenging (the tour). We do talk a lot about the game. Sitting and telling the youngsters what needs to be done. We understand Australia is going to be a different ball game. For seniors, it will be important to create an environment that they don't get intimidated. The last two times we have been there, we won. I expect all to come good in Australia. We want to keep things very simple. Pretty much focused on that," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

