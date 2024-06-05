India skipper Rohit Sharma completes 1000 runs in T20 World Cup

New York [US], June 5 : After playing a 52-run knock against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, India skipper Rohit Sharma completed 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup.

The India skipper achieved the milestone against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 when he scored 52 runs from 37 runs at a strike rate of 140.54. He slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes in New York on Wednesday, however, his knock was cut short after he suffered an injury and had to leave the crease after the end of the 10th over.

Currently, in the T20 World Cups, Rohit has scored 1015 runs in 40 matches and 37 innings at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 128.48. He is also the third-highest run-getter in the marquee event.

The 37-year-old also completed 4000 runs in the T20Is after his stupendous knock against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024. Currently, in T20Is, he has 4026 runs in 144 matches at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 139.98. He also slammed five centuries and 30 fifties in the 20-over format.

Recapping the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. The Indian bowlers put pressure on Irish batters from the start and had them struggling at 50/8. Some fightback from Gerath Delany (26 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Joshua Little (14 in 13 balls, with two fours) helped Ireland push the total to 96 in 16 overs.

Hardik Pandya (3/27), Arshdeep Singh (2/35), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), Mohammed Siraj (1/13) and Axar Patel (1/3) put up fine bowling performances.

During the run-chase of 97 runs, a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma (52 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and a supportive knock by Rishabh Pant (36* in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India secure an eight-wicket win.

