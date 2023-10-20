India skipper Rohit Sharma fined for overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : India captain Rohit Sharma was fined for over speeding twice while heading to Pune from Mumbai to play against Bangladesh at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium where his team defeated Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

"These speeding violations occurred on October 17 and as per rule action was taken. The fines were promptly paid," Lata Phad, superintendent of highway police confirmed the news.

His luxury car was captured by auto cameras installed on both lanes of the expressway. The car was captured exceeding the permissible speed limit on two separate occasions.

According to the highway police, Rohit's luxury car crossed the permitted speed limit of 105 kmph on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway twice. Over speeding on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway led to Rohit receiving two fines totalling Rs 4,000.

According to police, there are automated cameras installed on both lanes of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway to monitor vehicle speeds. If a vehicle violates the speed limit and the camera records it, the system issues traffic challans with the imposed fee to the car's owner.

A police officer from the Highway Police stationed at Vadgaon provided further details officially, the first violation was recorded near the Kamshet tunnel as the car travelled from Mumbai to Pune, where the permissible speed limit is 110 kmph, and the violation was observed at 117 kmph.

According to police, the second violation took place near Somatane Phata as the car was travelling from Pune to Mumbai on the same day at 111 kmph, with the permissible speed limit in that area also being 105 kmph for a light four-wheeler vehicle.

Meanwhile, Men in Blue continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing World Cup, with Rohit-led India picking up a fourth win in as many matches.

