India skipper Rohit Sharma sweats it out ahead of 1st Test against Bangladesh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 : Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hit a practice session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai.

The two-match series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. The second long-format game is to begin on September 27 in Kanpur.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rohit shared a few pictures of the practice session. The India skipper played football during the practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_-pV57g8GQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant were also present alongside Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Test side. Pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal received maiden call-ups, while dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has returned to Test cricket for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022.

Currently, India leads the WTC standings with a points percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series include Bangladesh (two Tests at home), New Zealand (three Tests at home), and Australia (five Tests away).

Bangladesh team is also in top form, having whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 to win their first Test series on Pakistani soil. The team secured a commanding 10-wicket victory in the first Test followed by a six-wicket win in the second.

India's squad for the 1st Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

