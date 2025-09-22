Dubai [UAE], September 22 : India skipper Suryakumar Yadav classified the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill as a combination of "fire and ice" after India's commanding six-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in the Super Fours clash at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. He underscored the importance of 'friendship' that a top-order pair requires to complement each other.

During India's attempt to gun down the 172-run target, Gill (47) and Abhishek (74) set the tempo by embracing an unflinching attitude and overwhelming Pakistan's toothless bowling attack with gallantry. While Gill reaped success with his orthodox technique, Abhishek revelled in his destructive exploits.

"The way the boys are stepping up in every game is making my job very easy. The boys showed a lot of character. They were calm after the first 10 overs (of India's bowling innings). After drinks, I told them the game starts now. They complement each other really well (Abhishek and Gill). It's like a fire and ice combination," Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

Irrespective of the nature or the stature of the Pakistan bowlers, the duo didn't spare anyone and brought thunder down the ground with their blitzkrieg. They raised a 105-run opening stand in 9.5 overs to take the pressure off the middle order and lay a solid foundation for India's success.

Abhishek, who got off to promising starts but failed to convert them into a knock of significance, didn't waste the opportunity this time around. He offered no clemency to Pakistan bowlers and walloped boundaries for fun en route to 74 off a mere 39 deliveries. For the Indian skipper, the 25-year-old's dedication and commitment to never missing a practice session truly reflect the formidable character he is.

"He is very selfless when it comes to his batting style. After powerplay, he can bat the same way. The way he analyses the situation after the powerplay, what is required of him, what bowlers are going to bowl him, it is a plus point. He is learning every game, and it is very important to understand what his role is. He never misses any practice sessions. He is always there to do something, even when he does not want to bat. He always wants to be active. If you keep working hard, god has plans for you," Suryakumar said about Abhishek in the post-match press conference.

Gill maintained a high tempo throughout his stay at the crease. Gill's mindset revolved around reaping high rewards with minimal risk factors, which kept the partnership going. He even flaunted a reverse sweep from his arsenal, a shot that brought a smile to Suryakumar's face.

"We all know what Shubman is as a player, what he brings to the table and the team. He knows how to score runs. The way he scored today is a sign of a very good batter. He would have done the same thing as Abhishek, but he backed his shots, played less risky and high-reward strokes. That reverse sweep, he had been practising a lot in the nets, and I felt happy seeing him play during the game," he added.

Off the field, Gill and Abhishek share a close bond, and they have been inseparable throughout the tournament. Suryakumar highlighted the importance that friendship plays on the ground and said, "I think it is very important to be good friends off the field if you bat together, open together. It helps strengthen the bonding. You do not have to say anything on the field, you look in the eye and take that cheeky single and compliment each other when someone is going strong or is having a hard day. That friendship comes into the picture when they bat with each other."

