India skipper Suryakumar Yadav reflects on win over England in 5th T20I

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 : India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday opened up on his side's win over England in the fifth T20I match of the series and said that they want to stick to the brand of cricket they are playing.

Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. With this victory, India sealed the five-match series 4-1 after having already sealed the series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said that it was a high-risk and high-reward game on Sunday but in the end, they got the result. The skipper lauded Abhishek Sharma's "great" inning against England in Wankhede.

"It's always about being a little instinctive on the ground, whoever you feel might do something, throw them the ball. This is what we've sat down and spoken about, what brand of cricket we want to play, and we want to keep sticking to it. It's a high-risk, high-reward game, but at the end of the day, we're getting the results. [On Abhishek:] I'm very happy for his family as well, they must have enjoyed his innings. It was great. [On Varun:] He's been relentlessly working hard with our fielding coach Dilip sir, whenever he gets time in our practice sessions. Today he put his hand up and said he wants to field in the outfield, and you saw the results. He's a process-oriented man [with the ball], always wants to work on something new," Suryakumar Yadav was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against India in Wankhede.

Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. The youngster was the standout batter for the Men in Blue on Sunday.

Brydon Carse led the England bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Mark Wood also bagged two wickets.

During the run chase, England opener Philip Salt (55 runs from 23 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes) was the lone batter to stand up for the Three Lions, apart from him, other players failed to put up a show in the game.

The Indian bowling attack showed a stupendous performance and successfully bundled out England to 97 with 9 overs remaining. Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets each in their respective spells.

Abhishek was named 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock, while Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award.

