New Delhi [India], November 25 : India pacer Prasidh Krishna revealed that he started watching cricket because of the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Prasidh in a conversation on JioCinema's daily show '#AAKASHVANI', hosted by commentator and former cricketer Aakash Chopra, talked about his cricket idol and said, "It should be Sachin Tendulkar. He's the God of cricket. I began watching cricket because of him."

The 27-year-old speedster also recalled his initial days in the sport, his first coach, his first pair of bowling spikes and the first autograph he signed when playing for his school team.

When quizzed about whose autograph he got first, Krishna got confused and said, "I think it was Wasim Jaffer or Rahul Dravid. I am confused between the two because it was the day at the NCA when both of them were batting. But I feel it was Wasim Jaffer because I remember the sign on my cap."

As a young cricketer who was aspiring to achieve greatness in the sport saw two cricketing giants face each other in his first game.

"The India versus Australia Test match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was the first match I watched live," Krishna said.

Finally, he recalled his childhood days when he used to ask money from his father to buy a cricket ball to play with his friends and said, "We were a group of six friends who would always lose the ball. So, we would contribute five rupees each and get a ball that cost Rs 30 at that time. Then, one day I asked my father to give me Rs 30 for the ball telling him that I had lost my friend's ball. So, he gave me that money and I bought the ball."

Prasidh is currently a part of India's T20I squad for the five-match Australia series. He picked up Josh Inglis's wicket in his four-over spell and conceded 50 runs.

