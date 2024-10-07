India spinner Arundhati Reddy reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during Pakistan clash

Dubai [UAE], October 7 : India spinner Arundhati Reddy has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC's Code of Conduct during the Women's T20 World Cup Group A match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

ICC said in a release that Reddy was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which "could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Reddy's disciplinary record for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 20th over of Pakistan's innings, when Reddy, after dismissing all-rounder Nida Dar, gestured in the direction of the pavilion. Reddy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Claire Polosak levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Recapping the game, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against India in the seventh match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Nida Dar (28 runs from 34 balls, 1 four) and Muneeba Ali (17 runs from 26 balls, 2 fours) were major contributors to Pakistan's score of 105/8.

Arundhati Reddy led the Indian bowling attack as she picked up three wickets in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80. All the Indian bowlers managed to get wickets in the game.

India's fielding was poor as they missed catches.

Shafali Verma (32 runs from 35 balls, 3 fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (29 runs from 24 balls) helped India clinch six-wicket win over Pakistan.

In the 19th over, when India came closer to winning the crucial match, Harmanpreet suffered a neck injury which forced her to walk off the field.

S Sajana came in place of Kaur and slammed the ball to the left of mid-off for a four to end the match.

Arundhati Reddy was named the Player of the Match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor