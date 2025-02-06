India spinner Ravindra Jadeja completes 600 international wickets across all formats

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : During the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja completed 600 international wickets across all formats.

Jadeja snapped three wickets in his spell of nine overs where he conceded just 26 runs and bowled one maiden overs. The 36-year-old took the wickets of Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and Adil Rashid in his spell.

With these three wickets, the Saurashtra-born player completed the 600-wicket mark and became the fifth player to do so. The other players to achieve the same landmark were leg-spinner Anil Kumble and off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh. The former India skipper and right-arm seamer Kapil Dev touched the milestone of 600 wickets.

During the time of batting, Jadeja played an unbeaten innings of 12 runs from 10 balls which came with the help of two boundaries.

Recapping the first innings of the Nagpur ODI, England won the toss and elected to bat first.

Openers Phil Salt (43 in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ben Duckett (32 in 29 balls, with six fours) gave England a fine start with an explosive 75-run opening stand. After England stumbled to 111/4, with experienced Joe Root (19 in 31 balls, with a four) in the pavillion, skipper Jos Buttler (52 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Jacob Bethell had a 59-run stand.

After Buttler was dismissed, Bethell reached his half-century, scoring 51 in 64 balls, with three fours and a six. A cameo from Jofra Archer (21* in 18 balls, with three fours and a six) took England to 248 in 47.4 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) and Harshit Rana (3/53) were top wicket takers for India. Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav got a wicket each.

