India, Sri Lanka to co-host inaugural Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2025

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 1 : India and Sri Lanka will co-host the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, scheduled from November 11 to 23, 2025.

The tournament will begin with the inauguration and five matches in New Delhi (Nov 11-13), continue with 4 games in Bengaluru (Nov 14-16), and conclude with 15 matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka (Nov 14 - 23), including the finals and closing ceremony on Nov 23.

The announcement was made in the presence of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sri Lanka Sunil Kumara Gamage, MP and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Council of Visually Handicapped Graduates, Sugath Wasantha De Silva and Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

Speaking at the press conference, Kivadasannavar said, "This collaboration will create a historic moment in women's blind cricket and showcase the power of sport to break barriers and inspire generations. We extend our thanks to Honourable Sports Minister and Government of Sri Lanka for accommodating our request to jointly host this historical game changing event. I sincerely appeal Sri Lankans, Business Houses and Philanthropists to come forward by sponsoring the world cup and encourage the participating teams by cheering them during the matches in large numbers."

Sudesh Tharanga - President, Sri Lanka Cricket Association of the Visually Handicapped, during his address said, "Sri Lanka is proud to co-host the world's first Blind Women's T20 Cricket World Cup alongside India. This historic event marks a significant step in empowering women's blind cricket and strengthening our role on the global stage. It reflects our commitment to inclusivity and to creating opportunities for visually impaired athletes to showcase their talent. More than just a tournament, this is the start of a new chapter for blind cricket in Sri Lankaone that inspires future generations and promotes equality in sport. We believe this World Cup will serve as a powerful symbol of hope and a milestone in building a more inclusive sporting world."

Sugath Wasantha De Silva, said, "Sport is a powerful platform for personal growth, and Blind Cricket is a shining example of how it can empower and transform individuals. I extend my best wishes to all the participating teams. May this event bring well-deserved recognition to every player and inspire many more on this remarkable journey"

Sunil Kumara Gamage, along with the other dignitaries, released the poster of the World Cup. Sports Minister in his address said ".In Sri Lanka, cricket is more than just a sport it's a passion that unites us all. I am truly inspired to be part of the Women's T20 World Cup - Cricket for the Blind 2025. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the players and warmly welcome the participating teams from seven countries. May this tournament be a celebration of talent, resilience, and the spirit of the game."

The sports minister also launched the Sri Lanka Cricket Association for the Visually Handicapped Website on this occasion.

Buse Gowda, President Cricket Association for the Blind in India(CABI) proposed the Vote of thanks. The Office Bearers of the Sri Lanka Cricket Association for the Visually Handicapped and the Organising Committee members of the World Cup were present.

The 1st Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind 2025 will bring together teams from Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA, featuring 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and a grand finale.

