India star Prithvi Shaw slams sizzling hundred against former side Mumbai

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Out-of-favour top-order India opener Prithvi Shaw has continued to walk on the path of resurgence after walloping a sizzling ton for Maharashtra against his former side Mumbai in a warm-up match on Tuesday.

Shaw continued to ride high on his fiery form in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament during the three-day practice match at the MCA Stadium in Pune before the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

The 25-year-old delivered a statement against the Shardul Thakur-led Mumbai, with a sublime ton on the opening day of the fixture. While opening the innings for Maharashtra alongside Arshin Kulkarni, Shaw made his way to a hundred in 140 balls.

While Shaw took his time to settle into the nature of the surface, Kulkarni basked in success with a fearless approach to torment Mumbai. Shaw hammered fifty in 84 deliveries and appeared settled on 76.

At the other end, Kulkarni blazed his way to the three-digit figure in just 95 deliveries. Kulkarni continued to toy with Mumbai's bowling attack, which comprised Shardul, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, spinners Tanush Kotian, and Shams Mulanand.

He came close to the elusive double hundred; however, against the run of play, Kulkarni's boundary-hitting spree came to a bitter end on 186(139), marking the end of a herculean 305-run partnership for the first wicket.

Shaw switched his allegiance to Maharashtra after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai earlier this year. During the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, Shaw basked in a mixed bag of results, notching scores of 111, 1 and 66.

During the tournament, he made a promising start with 111 off 141, a lone fighter on a turner where the rest of Maharashtra's batters combined to churn out a mere 92 runs against Chhattisgarh.

In the second innings, Shaw's fortune changed, and he added just a solitary run to his name as Chhattisgarh roared in jubilation with a 35-run victory. During a Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament match against the TNCA President's XI, Shaw flaunted his purple patch at the Gojan Cricket Ground 'B'.

TNCA Presidents XI rode high on twin centuries from Andre Siddharth C (111) and Baba Indrajith (104). Captain Pradosh Ranjan Paul topped it up by chipping in with a composed 76 off 134, and powered his side to 384/9 in the first innings.

In reply, Shaw ensured Maharashtra got off to a robust start with a rollicking half-century. Resuming his overnight score of 47 off 57 deliveries, Shaw breezed past the milestone by sprinting for three with a backfoot punch on the first ball.

Shaw stitched up a 94-run partnership with Harshal Kate to propel Maharashtra to 155/2. From being in a commanding position, Maharashtra scrambled for control after Achyuth C V removed Shaw on 66(96).

