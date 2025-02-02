India stay unbeaten to successfully defend U19 T20 World Cup with emphatic win over South Africa

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 2 : In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval.

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Gongadi Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.

Earlier in the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. India got an early breakthrough with Parunika Sisodia dismissing opener Simone Lourens for a three-ball duck.

Shabnam Shakil got the second breakthrough by removing dangerous opener Jemma Botha for 16(14), reducing South Africa to 20/2 at the end of the 4th over.

South Africa stepped into a precarious position when Aayushi grabbed the third wicket by cleaning up Diara Ramlakan, reducing them to 29/3 at the end of the powerplay. South Africa were tottering at the halfway mark, struggling at 33/3.

South African skipper Kayla Reyneke had to depart while trying to release some pressure with a big swing. Instead of finding the boundary rope, the ball went straight into the hands of Gongadi Trisha at long-off.

With the first innings heading towards the climax, South Africa were stuck at 58/5. Fay Cowling and Mieke van Voorst set up a small partnership, looking to carry South Africa to a competitive total in the last four overs.

This partnership was eventually broken by Trisha Gongadi in the 18th over. South Africa couldn't recover from that point, further slumping to 82 all out.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor