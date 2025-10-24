India storm into Women's World Cup semi-finals with dominant win over New Zealand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : Team India bounced back in style after three consecutive defeats, registering a commanding 53-run (DLS method) win over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday to seal their place in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

It was a complete team effort from the Women in Blue as all the bowlers chipped in with crucial wickets to restrict New Zealand to 271/8 in 44 overs while chasing a revised target of 325. Renuka Singh (2/25) and Kranti Goud (2/48) were the leading wicket takers of the match for India.

Renuka also achieved a major career milestone during the game, completing 100 international wickets, 40 in ODIs, 58 in T20Is, and 2 in Tests, marking consistency across formats.

New Zealand's chase got off to a shaky start when veteran Suzie Bates was dismissed for just 1, leaving the team at 1/1 in 1.3 overs. Skipper Sophie Devine's early departure for 6 further dented the innings, with the scoreboard reading 59/3 in 11.3 overs.

Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday then steadied the ship with a 56-run stand, as Sneh Rana struck to remove Kerr for 45. Maddy Green tried to build on the momentum but fell for 18 to Pratika Rawal, who earlier in the match had scored a century.

Brooke Halliday fought valiantly, scoring a fine 81 off 84 balls with nine fours and a six, while Isabella Gaze played a resilient knock of 65* off 51 balls, laced with ten boundaries. The duo added 72 crucial runs together, but their efforts were not enough as India sealed the game comprehensively.

Earlier, India put up a commanding 340/3 in 49 overs against New Zealand. Centuries from Pratika Rawal (122) and Smriti Mandhana (109) laid the foundation for India's strong first win, while Jemimah Rodrigues (76*) added further momentum with a brisk knock to help India post their highest total of the tournament so far.

For New Zealand, Suzie Bates (1/40 in 7 overs), Amelia Kerr (1/69 in 10 overs) and Rosemary Mair (1/52 in 8 overs) claimed a wicket each. Still, India's top order proved too strong, helping the hosts reach a formidable total.

Brief Scores: India Women 340/3 in 49 overs (Pratika Rawal 122, Smriti Mandhana 109; Suzie Bates 1/40) vs New Zealand Women 271/8 in 44 overs (Brooke Halliday 81, Isabella Gaze 65*; Renuka Singh 2/25).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor