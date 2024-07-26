India Storms into Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final with 10-Wicket Win over Bangladesh

Team India continued their dominant run in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 with a resounding 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the semi-final on Thursday. After an unbeaten run through the group stage, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side breezed past a struggling Bangladesh team.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat, but their innings quickly faltered. Despite a promising start from Dilara Akter, who hit a six in the opening over, the Bangladeshi innings fell apart as Akter was dismissed while attempting another aggressive shot.

India’s bowlers capitalised on the opportunity with tight bowling and sharp fielding, restricting Bangladesh to a modest total of 80 runs. Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav were standout performers, each claiming three wickets and dismantling the Bangladeshi lineup. Shorna Akter and Nigar Sultana made some late contributions, but they were insufficient to prevent the collapse.

In response, India’s chase was a mere formality. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made light work of the target, comfortably guiding India to victory without losing a wicket. Their dominant performance ensured a comprehensive win, sending India to the final of the tournament in emphatic style.