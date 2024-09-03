India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav to miss first round of Duleep Trophy 2024-25

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is set to miss the first round of the 2024-25 season of the Duleep Trophy after suffering an injury during last week's pre-season fixture for Mumbai at the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore.

In the match against TNCA XI last week, Suryakumar did not bat in the second innings due to a hand injury sustained during the third day while fielding.

The right-hand batter has been advised to take a rest and he is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in order to recover from his injury.

In 82 first-class matches, he has scored 5,628 runs with a healthy average of 43.62 with 14 hundreds to his name.

Earlier, in a bid to find his way into the Test squad, the 33-year-old emphasised that the longest format has always been his priority.

"Red-ball cricket has always been my priority. When I grew up in the maidans (grounds) of Mumbai and played a lot of local cricket, I started playing with the red cherry. The love for the longest format began there, and has always been there," said Suryakumar as quoted by ICC.

"I have taken part in a lot of first-class matches for more than ten years now and I still cherish playing this format," he concluded.

Revised squads for Duleep Trophy first round:

India A: Shubman Gill (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk).

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier.

India D: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar.

