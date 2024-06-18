India talisman batter Virat Kohli needs 104 runs to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 18 : India talisman batter Virat Kohli needs 104 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Currently, Babar Azam is the highest run scorer in the T20Is with 4145 runs after playing 123 matches and 116 innings at a strike rate of 129.08.

While Kohli played 120 matches and 112 innings in which he scored 4042 runs at a strike rate of 137.90. He slammed one century and 37 fifties in the 20-over format.

Interestingly, India skipper Rohit Sharma also has 4042 runs in the 20-over format at a strike rate of 139.66 and is in the race to become the highest run scorer in the shortest cricket format. He played 154 matches and 146 innings in the T20Is.

In the upcoming days, Kohli will get a few more matches to achieve the remarkable landmark as India will play in the Super Eights of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

India will be aiming to do well against Afghanistan (June 20), Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (24) and register big wins in order to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

The Men in Blue have displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

