"India team bowling attack will have to do well as a unit...": Madan Lal

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal said that though it is great that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has made his return to the national side for the series against Ireland, the Indian bowling attack will have to perform as a unit for them to have a chance at the ICC Cricket World Cup at home, which will be held from October 5 to November 19 this year.

Jasprit Bumrah makes his return to competitive cricket as he will lead India during the T20I series against Ireland, starting in August, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 31.

"It is good that he is going to Ireland. He will get to play matches and get to know where he stands with regard to his fitness. He will have to play matches and maintain continuity. It is really important that he plays the World Cup and should not take any unnecessary chances. Though Bumrah is an asset for us, one bowler cannot change everything. Our bowling will have to perform as a unit. If they do not do well for us, it would become difficult for us," said Madan to ANI.

Former Indian all-rounder said that it is very important that players put in work and perform well in the middle order because a strong middle order can increase India's chances at the World Cup.

"They (Middle order) batters are playing regularly, getting exposure. If you do not perform, what is all this hard work worth? It is upto players to perform, it will make the middle order strong and confident. If we have a good middle order, only then India will have a chance to win the WC," he added.

On choosing between KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeper for World Cup, Madan said, "It is quite a debate. The thing with Rahul is that he has just recovered, he will play matches, we will get to know about his form. Maybe we can send two wicketkeepers for the World Cup, KL Rahul and Ishan. Ishan is playing really well and has made a case for himself. We will see how Rahul plays. According to me, the team management will go with Rahul."

Ishan was named as the 'Player of the Series' against West Indies in ODIs as he scored 184 runs in three matches with half-centuries in all of the games. Ishan has smashed a double century and six fifties in 16 ODI innings, in which he has scored 694 runs at an average of 46.26, with a strike rate above 107.

Rahul's absence has left a big void in the middle order, where Rahul boasts of some really solid numbers. Following Pant's accident and some disappointing performances at the top of the order, Rahul was being used as a number-five batter. In 18 ODIs he has played as a number five batter, he has scored 742 runs at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 99.33. He has one century and seven half-centuries in this position, with the best score of 112.

On a concluding note, the former all-rounder said that India can make a comeback during the T20I series against West Indies.

"Team can make a comeback. The series consists of five matches. West Indies is a good T20I side and they have a style suited to the format. They can give India a tough time. India has to be really careful about it," said Madan.

The second T20I between India and West Indies will take place at Guyana on Sunday. India is 0-1 down in the series of five matches.

