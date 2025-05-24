India Test Squad For England Tour Announced; Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair Replace Kohli and Rohit

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain for Team India, as the squad for the Test series against England was announced by the BCCI on Saturday. Rishabh Pant has been chosen as the new vice-captain. Pacer Mohammed Shami and batter Shreyas Iyer are among the big names not included in the squad.

A new era is expected to begin for India, following the Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Another batter who has narrowly missed out on the final squad is Sarfaraz Khan. Despite preparing for the England tour (reportedly losing 10kg of weight), he has been snubbed by the selectors.India have chosen a plethora of batters, including the likes of Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran. However, no spot for Shreyas.

Full India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudarsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.