India to announce ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : The Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy will be announced on Saturday, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.

BCCI issued a media advisory announcing the same. Skipper Rohit Sharma and the chairman of the men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar will be attending the press conference scheduled for 12:30 PM IST.

"The Men's Selection Committee will select India's squad for the IDFC First Bank ODI series against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tomorrow in Mumbai. The Selection Meeting will be followed by a press conference," the advisory from BCCI read.

Before the ODIs against England, a five-match T20I series against England will be kickstarting on January 22.

The five-match T20I series will commence on January 22 in Kolkata. The second and third matches will be held on January 25 and 28 in Chennai and Rajkot, respectively. The fourth game of the series will be played on January 31 in Pune. Mumbai will host the final match of the T20I series on February 2.

The three-match ODI series will kickstart from February 6 onwards.

The freshest challenge awaiting India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor