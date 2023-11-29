India to tour Sri Lanka for six white-ball matches in July-August 2024 after Men’s T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 29 Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Wednesday that India will tour the country for a six-match white-ball series in July to August 2024 after next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup happening in the West Indies and USA from June 4-30.

As per the men’s international calendar released by SLC, Sri Lanka will play 52 matches, including 10 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 21 T20Is in 2024. Though SLC has been placed under ICC suspension, they will still be fulfilling their men’s and women’s international commitments.

Sri Lanka begin their international calendar with a home series against Zimbabwe in January, which will consist of three ODIs and three T20Is. It would be followed by a series against Afghanistan during the January–February period, consisting of one test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

The team will then head to Bangladesh for an all-format tour before going to the West Indies and USA for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. After hosting India for white-ball matches, Sri Lanka will travel to England for three Tests, and followed by hosting New Zealand for two Tests in September.

West Indies will come to Sri Lanka in October for playing three ODIs and as many T20Is, with New Zealand to arrive in the country for playing same number of matches. Sri Lanka will then travel to South Africa to play two Tests, and end their year with playing three ODIs and as many T20I in New Zealand.

"We are heading into a highly exciting year with a lot of international cricket to be played, which augurs well for us, as our team will be engaged in competitive cricket year around. The 2024 calendar is expected to give our players a lot of playing opportunities, fans entertainment, and our sponsors great exposure,'' said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

