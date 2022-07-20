India to tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series in August, KL Rahul likely to be named captain

The Indian cricket team will travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years for a three-match ODI series, next month. The series is part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for 50-over World Cup.

Zimbabwe are currently placed 12th in the 13-team pool, with just three wins in 15 matches. The last time the 'Men in Blue' were in Zimbabwe was when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016. India recently finished their tour of England with series victories in T20Is and ODIs. KL Rahul is likely to be named skipper for the series.