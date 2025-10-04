India tour of Australia: Gill named new ODI captain with Iyer as deputy, Rohit and Kohli return

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming bilateral series against Australia, which will start from October 19, where the Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour.

Big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 final, but what raised the eyebrows were that Rohit will not be leading the ODI squad on the Australian tour. In place of him, right-hand batter Shubman Gill will lead the side, and in-form batter Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy.

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have been picked in the squad as the wicketkeepers. Speaking about the all-rounders, there are names like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar in the line-up. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been left out of the squad after he sustained a niggle during the Asia Cup 2025.

In the bowling department, the Senior Men's Selection Committee have included Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana as fast bowlers and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as a specialist spinner.

Men in Blue's T20I squad for the Australia series is almost the same as the one that played the Asia Cup 2025. There is only the inclusion of all-rounder Nitish Kurar Reddy in the team.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

