India U-19 Squad Announced for England Tour: Ayush Mhatre Named Captain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 16-member India Under-19 squad for the upcoming England tour on Thursday, May 22, 2025. IPL 2025 stars Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have been included in the squad. Mhatre, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, has been named captain. Abhigyan Kundu will serve as vice-captain and wicketkeeper.

According to the BCCI, the tour will begin with a 50-over warm-up match. This will be followed by the Youth One-Day series and the multi-day games.

The Indian team will play a five-match Youth One-Day series and two multi-day matches against England Under-19. The tour will run from June 24 to July 23, 2025.

The India Under-19 squad is as follows: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Abhigyan Kundu (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, and Anmoljeet Singh.

Standby players include Naman Pushpak, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (wicketkeeper), D. Deepesh, and Vedant Trivedi.