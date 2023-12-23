India U19 to play tri-series against South Africa, Afghanistan ahead of Men's U19 World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday announced that the India Men's U19 team will participate in a tri-series, featuring South Africa Men's U19 and Afghanistan U19 ahead of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup in South Africa.

The tri-series will be played at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club, Johannesburg and will witness each team playing each other twice.

India U19 will kickstart their campaign against Afghanistan U19 on December 29 before taking on South Africa U19 on January 02, 2024. The final will be played on January 10, 2024.

The tri-series will play a preparation for the India team as they gear up to start their World Cup campaign. BCCI earlier announced India's U19 squad for the World Cup.

Batter Uday Saharan will captain defending champions India at the 2024 ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in January and February. Throughout the history of the event, India are the most decorated with five U19 Men's Cricket World Cup titles.

The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will feature 16 teams competing across four South African locations.

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four with the scheduled start being in January. There will be 41 matches with the final to be played in February. Defending Champions India are joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and USA in Group A. Group B features England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Group C consists of Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal make up Group D.

India U19 squad for tri-series: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

Back-up players: Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh and Kiran Chormale.

