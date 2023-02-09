India vs Australia, 1st Test: India trail by 100 runs as KL Rahul's poor form continues

Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings on day one of the opening Test against India in Nagpur on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne topscored for the tourists with a gritty 49, while Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) lost their wickets after making solid starts. Ravindra Jadeja was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-47 while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-42.

The late wicket of KL Rahul gave Australia something to cheer after a dominating performance from hosts India with both ball and bat. After bowling the visitors out for just 177 in their first innings, India closed the opening day at 77 for 1 to trail Australia by 100 runs. Rohit Sharma (56* off 69) and nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin (0* off 5) were on the crease for India at the end of the day. Debutant Todd Murphy took the only wicket for Australia.

