India vs Australia, 1st Test: India trail by 100 runs as KL Rahul's poor form continues

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 9, 2023 04:48 PM2023-02-09T16:48:38+5:302023-02-09T16:49:13+5:30

Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings on day one of the opening Test against India in Nagpur on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne topscored for the tourists with a gritty 49, while Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) lost their wickets after making solid starts. Ravindra Jadeja was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-47 while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-42.

The late wicket of KL Rahul gave Australia something to cheer after a dominating performance from hosts India with both ball and bat. After bowling the visitors out for just 177 in their first innings, India closed the opening day at 77 for 1 to trail Australia by 100 runs. Rohit Sharma (56* off 69) and nightwatchman Ravichandran Ashwin (0* off 5) were on the crease for India at the end of the day. Debutant Todd Murphy took the only wicket for Australia.
 

Tags :Australia tour of India 2023Kl rahulRohit SharmaRavindra Jadeja