India vs Australia 2nd Test: Openers steer India at stumps

India finished the day without losing a wicket. However, having said that the wicket is playing a lot more tricks now. Australian bowlers will be licking their lips to bowl on this one. Todd Murphy hasn't bowled today however, will play a huge part tomorrow. Indian openers need to play longer for tomorrow and blunt the new ball so that it gets easier for the batters to follow.

So, India finish Day 1 at 21/0, with all 10 wickets intact. They are behind Australia by 242 runs. Earlier, Mohammed Shami returned a four-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three apiece as India bundled out Australia for 263 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Peter Handscomb (72 not out) and Usman Khawaja (81) showed good fight, but the other Australian batters failed to replicate the efforts. Visiting skipper Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat.