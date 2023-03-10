India vs Australia 4th Test: India trial by 444 as openers survive Day 2

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have survived 10 overs and score 36 runs to take India to 36/0 at stumps. India dismissed Australia for 480 on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test Friday. Ravichandran Ashwin (6/91) was the most successful bowler for India as he picked up five wickets on the second day, while Axar Patel managed to remove Usman Khawaja.

Mohammed Shami (2/134) had taken two wickets on day one. Earlier, resuming the day at 255 for 4, Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) kept batting with ease as they added another 123 runs to consolidate Australia’s position.