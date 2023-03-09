India vs Australia 4th Test: Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bat, Shami returns for India

Australia captain Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bat. The match holds great significance as far as the World Test Championship is concerned and a positive outcome will see India join Australia for the finals, which is scheduled to be played at The Oval in June. A draw or even a defeat won't put curtains on India's qualification chances but a lot will depend on the outcome of the Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which too starts from Thursday.

Australia, on the other hand, will hope to carry forward the winning momentum and finish the series on level terms. The tourists are currently trailing 1-2 in the four-match series. After toss, Smith said, "We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week. We'll wait and see (whether he will lead Australia in India again.)"Meanwhile, Rohit stated, "We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It's always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days."