India vs Australia: Cameron Green unlikely to play 1st Test match at Nagpur

Cameron Green has been ruled out of the opener of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Steve Smith said in a presser on Tuesday. India has started their crucial practice session ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy opener. He hasn't faced even the fast bowlers so he's very unlikely to play the 1st Test," Smith said in the press conference.

The batter further spoke about the injury issues that Australia are facing in their main squad and said that Hazlewood's injury was a big issue for the team."(Josh) Hazelwood injury is a big loss for us, but Lance (Morris) is a good bowler, (Scott) Boland has been good. His natural length will suit these kind of pitches. Lance obviously has a pace in the air," the former captain said in the press conference.Australia are currently at the top of the World Test Championship points table and are primed to play the final of the tournament. The team will have to defeat a clean sweep from India to play the final of the second edition of the tournament.