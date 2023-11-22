India vs Australia T20I Series: All you need to know about squads, venues, match timing, and where to watch

In the aftermath of the ODI World Cup disappointment, Team India, under the leadership of stand-in skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, is gearing up for a challenging five-match T20 series against a formidable Australian side. The series opener is set to unfold at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on November 23.

India's regular captain, Hardik Pandya, has been sidelined since the ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury, leading to Surya Kumar Yadav taking on the captaincy role. The T20 squad facing Australia marks a departure from the World Cup lineup, with selectors opting to introduce fresh faces.

Australia, the reigning World Cup champions, have also undergone significant squad changes, resting key players like David Warner and skipper Pat Cummins for the T20 series.

The squads for both teams are as follows:

India Squad:

- Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

- Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain)

- Ishan Kishan

- Yashasvi Jaiswal

- Tilak Varma

- Rinku Singh

- Jitesh Sharma (Wk)

- Washington Sundar

- Axar Patel

- Shivam Dubey

- Ravi Bishnoi

- Arshdeep Singh

- Prasidh Krishna

- Avesh Khan

- Mukesh Kumar

Australia Squad:

- Matthew Wade (Captain)

- Aaron Hardie

- Jason Behrendorff

- Sean Abbott

- Tim David

- Nathan Ellis

- Travis Head

- Josh Inglis

- Glenn Maxwell

- Tanveer Sangha

- Matt Short

- Steve Smith

- Marcus Stoinis

- Kane Richardson

- Adam Zampa

The T20 series, commencing on November 23, will unfold across five venues - Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.

1st T20: Vizag - November 23

2nd T20: Trivandrum - November 26

3rd T20: Guwahati - November 28

4th T20: Nagpur - December 1

5th T20: Hyderabad - December 3

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live broadcast of the India vs Australia T20 series on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Additionally, the JioCinema app and website will provide a live stream of the matches starting from 7 pm on match days. The series promises an exciting clash between the refreshed Indian squad and a revamped Australian team, setting the stage for thrilling encounters across the T20 format.