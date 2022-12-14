India vs Bangladesh: India win toss opt to bat first in first Test

KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first in the first test against Bangladesh. The Indian team has opted for 3 spinners going with a five man bowling attack. India will certainly miss Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. But the team has enough firepower as the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin are premier Test bowlers.

According to weather reports, there is a 2% chance of rain interrupting the match on Day 1. India are currently fourth in the WTC table behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka and the only way of qualifying for the final is to win both the Bangladesh Tests and then build on that momentum and defeat Australia in all 4 Tests at home.