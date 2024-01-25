India vs England 1st Test: Fan Breaches Security, Enters Ground To Meet Rohit Sharma; Watch Video

In the ongoing first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad between India and England, an intense battle unfolded on Day 1. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side established a strong position by bowling out England for 246.

However, an unexpected incident occurred when a fan breached security measures and entered the playing field to meet Rohit Sharma. The fan managed to reach Rohit, hugged him, and even touched his feet before being swiftly apprehended and removed from the ground. The security personnel acted promptly to address the situation.

Regarding the match, England won the toss and chose to bat, but the decision backfired as the Indian spinners, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, proved formidable, each claiming three wickets. Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah also contributed with two wickets each. Despite the onslaught, Ben Stokes played a stellar inning, guiding England close to the 250-run mark before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 70.

Looking ahead, England eyes a historic series win in India, aiming to be the first team to defeat India on their home turf since their last loss in 2012. India has been dominant at home, winning 16 consecutive Test series since 2013, having lost only three out of the 46 Tests played.

The series holds significance for both India and England in the context of World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification. India currently occupies the second position with a percentage points tally of 54.16, while England is placed eighth with a percentage points tally of 15.