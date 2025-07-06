India vs England 2nd Test: Akash Deep’s 10-Wicket Haul Powers IND to Famous Win at Edgbaston; Series Level 1-1

India scripted a memorable comeback to level the series 1-1 with their maiden Test victory at Edgbaston, thanks to a sensational performance by debutant pacer Akash Deep, who bagged 10 wickets in the match, including six in the second innings.

Resuming Day Five of the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test with England at 72/3, the visitors were aware that early breakthroughs would be critical. Akash Deep rose to the occasion, maintaining composure despite England’s lower order resistance.

He struck early, removing Ollie Pope with a delivery that reared up unexpectedly, struck Pope on the elbow, and ricocheted onto the stumps. Soon after, he dismissed Harry Brook with a sharp in-ducker that stayed low and trapped the batter plumb in front. Though Brook opted for a review, the decision stood with ball-tracking showing ‘umpire’s call’ on clipping the top of middle stump.

That double strike left England in trouble at 123/5, bringing together skipper Ben Stokes and first-innings centurion Jamie Smith. The duo put up a gritty stand—Smith continued his fluent form by rotating strike smartly, while Stokes counter-attacked with a flurry of boundaries off Mohammed Siraj.

Ravindra Jadeja kept things tight from the other end, using the rough patches to challenge the left-handed Stokes. Rishabh Pant’s lively presence behind the stumps added to the pressure as Jadeja rushed through his overs before the lunch interval.

The turning point arrived just before the break. Jadeja hurried through the 40th over in under 100 seconds, allowing one final over from Washington Sundar. The move proved decisive—Sundar got one to drift and dip sharply, beating Stokes’s defence and hitting him flush on the pads. A hopeful review from the England captain couldn't save him, as the ball was crashing into middle and leg.

That breakthrough ended Stokes’s defiant 33 and tipped the momentum firmly in India’s favour. England’s resistance eventually crumbled, and Akash Deep wrapped things up to finish with match figures of 10 wickets, cementing a dream debut and securing a landmark win for India at Edgbaston.