India vs England Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs ENG 1st Test at Headingley?

India vs England Weather Forecast: India is set to take on England in the first match of the five-Test series starting Friday at Headingley in Leeds. Both teams are looking to make a strong start to the new World Test Championship cycle, but weather conditions could influence the outcome of the first Test. Cricket fans can expect favourable conditions on Day 1. The forecast for Friday shows high clouds and warm weather with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. The chance of rain is only five percent. The day is likely to stay clear and mild, making it ideal for a full day of play.

However, a change in weather is expected on Day 2. Showers are predicted in the afternoon on Saturday with a sixty percent chance of rain. This could cause some interruptions, though the morning session is likely to be dry. Day 3 on Sunday will bring a drop in temperature. The high is expected to be 22 degrees with a low of 12 degrees. Light showers are possible early in the day but should give way to partly cloudy skies. The chance of rain is four percent.

On Day 4, which falls on Monday, the weather will be partly sunny and breezy. A brief shower may occur in the morning with a rain chance of twenty-five percent. Day 5 is likely to begin with cloud cover, but the skies are expected to clear as the day progresses. Rain remains a possibility with a twenty-five percent chance.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

England Squad

Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes