India vs India A Intra-Squad LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch Intra-Squad Match on TV and Online?

India vs India a Intra-Squad LIVE Streaming: The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, will face Abhimanyu Easwaran's India A in a four-day intra-squad match starting Friday. The fixture marks the visitors' final preparation ahead of the five-match Test series against England that begins on June 20 in Leeds. The practice match is being held at Beckenham in Kent and is closed to the public and media. Team management, under head coach Gautam Gambhir, has opted for a private session to keep strategies confidential. A similar approach was taken during the Australia tour earlier this year.

The match will provide India’s bowlers an opportunity to get crucial red-ball practice. A total of 360 overs will be available across four days. Jasprit Bumrah, returning to red-ball cricket after six months, is expected to bowl multiple spells to test his fitness following his recovery from a back injury. Since his comeback, Bumrah has only featured in the IPL.

With key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin having retired from Tests, Gambhir urged the team to push beyond its comfort zone and make the series a memorable one.

The intra-squad match will begin at 3.30 PM IST on June 13, with the toss scheduled for 3 PM. It will not be broadcast on TV or streamed online.