India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: IND win toss and choose to bat, Ishan Kishan returns

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. India have made three changes from their previous match against Sri Lanka on Sunday with Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan coming into the playing eleven.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

It has been a quick turnaround between the two series but that would also mean that Rohit Sharma's men are still very much in the groove of the 50-over game. New Zealand pose a different challenge compared to Sri Lanka though. They are the top-ranked ODI team in the world and come into the series after a pretty impressive 2-1 win in Pakistan. They looked pretty down and out towards the end of the first ODI, which they lost by six wickets. But then they came roaring back by beating Pakistan by 79 runs in the second ODI and then won the series with a two-wicket in the third ODI.

