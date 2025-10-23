India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 24

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming Details: New Zealand Women won the toss and chose to bowl in their 24th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against India Women at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday, October 23, 2025. India enter the fixture after three consecutive defeats, including a narrow four-run loss against England. The team will aim to bounce back and keep its semifinal hopes alive. New Zealand come into the match after their last game against Pakistan was washed out in Colombo. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch it on the JioHotstar app and website.

India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Live Cricket Streaming Info

Match: India Women vs New Zealand Women, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Ready to give it their all 🙌🇮🇳#TeamIndia have their sights set on booking their spot in the #CWC25 semis. 💪#CWC25 👉 #INDvNZ 👉 THURSDAY, 23rd OCT, 2 PM onwards pic.twitter.com/nm2GqIsst4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 22, 2025

India Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11s

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson